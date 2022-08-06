Bajrang Punia wins back to back golds at CWG

Bajrang Punia is back at it again.

The Olympic bronze medalist successfully defended his gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022, defeating Canada's Lachlan McNeil 9-2 in the men's 65kg finals.

This was his third medal at the Commonwealth Games so far, having already clinched a bronze and gold at the 2014 and 2018 Games edition respectively.

The 27-year-old ace wrestler has medals at all major events with three medals at Commonwealth Games, three at World Championships, two medals at the Asian Games and one at the Olympics.















