Cricket queen Mithali Raj crosses 20,000 career runs
Indian's legendary batter, Mithali Raj has milestone adorned in her cabinet and 20,000 career runs is just one more.
India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj went past 20,000 runs in her cricketing career. She brought up the feat in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia here at the Harrup Park in Mackay.
Mithali arrived in Indian cricket when it was almost relegated to the boroughs of shadows. Skilled and suave Mithali lit up the baton for Indian women's cricket and never turned back after thereafter. This is her journey of forming a legacy.
Watch this video to know more.
