Indian women's chess team create history at World Championship

Indian women's chess team bagged a silver at the FIDE world women's team championship.

This feat came after a long wait which apparently makes this silver weight in gold for India. After India's finest Chess player K Humpy was denied a Visa, the Indian side was expected to be silent.

But the fab five Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni and the impromptu Mary Ann Gomes brought laurels to India winning India its historic silver.

The five girls achieved a feat no one has ever achieved before and reached where no Indian has ever reached before.

This is the start of India's already established chess era.

