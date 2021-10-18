India's latest Woman Grandmaster — Divya Deshmukh

Child prodigy Divya Deshmukh has become India's latest Woman Grandmaster (WGM) at the First Saturday Grandmaster chess tournament in Budapest, Hungary.



She scored five points from nine rounds and came up with a rating performance of 2452 to secure her third and final WGM-norm. She also secured her second IM-norm and is now a norm away from becoming an International Master.

