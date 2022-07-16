Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Can India win their second medal at the World Athletics Championships?
In 17 editions of the World Athletics Championships, India has managed to win a medal only once. However, this might change in 2022 given the likes of Neeraj Chopra, and Avinash Sable in the squad. We explore in this video.
It has been 39 years since the World Athletics Championships started taking place and there have been 17 editions since - yet India has only one bronze medal to show for it, courtesy of Anju Bobby George.
At the World Athletics Championships 2022 however, this narrative might change as India has a strong athletics contingent led by Tokyo Olympics golden boy Neeraj Chopra who recently threw his personal best and created a National Record with a 89.94m hurl of the javelin.
In this video, we unbox India's chances of clinching the elusive medals from the event.
