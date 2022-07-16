CWG Begin In
Videos

Can India win their second medal at the World Athletics Championships?

In 17 editions of the World Athletics Championships, India has managed to win a medal only once. However, this might change in 2022 given the likes of Neeraj Chopra, and Avinash Sable in the squad. We explore in this video.

X
By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 16 July 2022 4:33 PM GMT

It has been 39 years since the World Athletics Championships started taking place and there have been 17 editions since - yet India has only one bronze medal to show for it, courtesy of Anju Bobby George.

At the World Athletics Championships 2022 however, this narrative might change as India has a strong athletics contingent led by Tokyo Olympics golden boy Neeraj Chopra who recently threw his personal best and created a National Record with a 89.94m hurl of the javelin.

In this video, we unbox India's chances of clinching the elusive medals from the event.

Athletics Athletics federation of India World Athletics Championships Neeraj Chopra 
