Can India win their second medal at the World Athletics Championships?

It has been 39 years since the World Athletics Championships started taking place and there have been 17 editions since - yet India has only one bronze medal to show for it, courtesy of Anju Bobby George.

At the World Athletics Championships 2022 however, this narrative might change as India has a strong athletics contingent led by Tokyo Olympics golden boy Neeraj Chopra who recently threw his personal best and created a National Record with a 89.94m hurl of the javelin.

In this video, we unbox India's chances of clinching the elusive medals from the event.