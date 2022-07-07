Can India become the master of the chess world?

India has a total of 74 grandmasters out of which 7 are in the top 100 of the chess world like Vishwanathan Anand, Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna and others.

With Chennai hosting Chess Olympiad 2022 we are one of the favourites which reminds us of once Magnus Carlsen saying that India is going to be the next powerhouse in the Chess world.

And why not? So many facts and figures point towards the same thing.



Want to know why? Watch this video!

