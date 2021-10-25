Princepal Sigh picked by Stockon Kings in 2021 NBA G League Draft

The rising Indian hoopster, Princepal Singh, has been drafted into the NBA G League by the Stockon Kings. With this, the 20-year-old becomes only the second Indian after Palpreet Singh Brar in 2016 to be picked by a team in the NBA G League draft.



Princepal Singh was the 61st pick in the draft. The Stockon Kings is an affiliate of NBA team Sacramento Kings owned by Indian origin Vivek Ranadive.





This however will not be Princepal's first appearance in the G League. The Punjab lad was part of G League Ignite - a team set up by NBA for draft-league prospects. However, he got to play only 25 minutes scattered across four appearances, scoring nine points and four rebounds.

Princepal was also part of the Sacramento Kings' NBA Summer League title earlier this year. He then became the first Indian player to be a part of an NBA Championship winning roster at any level.

Though Princepal Singh was also eligible to put his name in the NBA draft this year, he decided otherwise.