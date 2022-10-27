Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Yonex French Open 2022| Satwik-Chirag vs Chirsto-Toma
Can India's best duo go past the home favorites, or will the brothers take the game? An exciting encounter awaits.
For India, day 1 featured mixed doubles pair of Ishaan/Tanisha, Women's doubles- Jolly/Gopichand, Men's double -Satwik/Chirag and India's only representative in Women's Single Saina Nehwal at the French Open Super Series 750.
Join us as our dynamic duo of Chirag-Satwik take on the home favourites Popov brothers. Vithi Joat comments on the live proceedings.
