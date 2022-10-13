Why did Sindhu and Gopichand split?

It was 2016 when PV Sindhu took her first Olympic silver with her coach Pullela Gopichand by her side. Cut to 2021, Sindhu took another but this time it wasn't her longtime coach but Korean Park Tae Sang seen cheering from the coach's corner.

The combination of the two stalwarts of Indian Badminton came to an end in 2019. But what was the reason behind the major split? Watch the video to know.