Badminton

Satwik-Chirag win vs Lee Yang-Lu Chen | Highlights| Hylo Open 2022

The French Open champions are back on the court in Germany as we get ready for the finals recap.

By

Richa Singh

Published: 3 Nov 2022 11:06 AM GMT

Fresh from their French Open success, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up for a recap of the finals they take on Chinese Taipei's Lu Chen and Lee Yang in the first round of Hylo Open 2022, currently going on in Germany.

A Super series 300, India this time has some more new names to look out for, follow as Malvika Bansod also opens her campaign against Clara Azurmendi of Spain. We comment live on the proceedings.


Badminton Chirag Shetty Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 
