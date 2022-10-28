French Open 2022 Highlights: Satwik-Chirag, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy

The day 3 of the BWF French Open 2022 featured four crucial Round of 16 matches for India.

All-important clashes for Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy in the singles as they fight for a place in quarterfinals. While one of the title favourites in the men's doubles Chirag-Satwik will present their case to move deeper in the tournament. Watch some of India's best fight it out as we comment live on the proceedings.