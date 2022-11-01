Sankar Muthusamy wins silver at the BWF Junior Championships

Only the ninth Indian to win a medal at the prestigious event, 18-year-old Sankar Muthusamy eventually went down 14-21, 20-22 against Chinese Taipei's Kuan Lin in the final of the Junior World Championships.

An exciting raw talent in the Indian Badminton, the southpaw gave a glimpse of his temperament as he saved six championship points. However, he had to settle with the sliver, India's fourth in all editions.





