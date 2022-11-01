Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long | Hylo Open Live

Seventh seed Lakshya Sen will begin his campaign at the Hylo Open 2022 against Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long.

After losing to fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round of the French Open, the 21-year-old will be aiming to go deeper into this tournament given that the World Tour Finals qualifications are at stake. Can the 2019 champion do it again? Watch as we comment live on the proceedings.





