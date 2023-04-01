Log In
Indian badminton's saddest story - 1947 All England Open

Do know about Prakash Nath or Devinder Mohan?

By

Richa Singh

Published: 1 April 2023 6:26 AM GMT

I'm sure you know about Prakash Padukone won the 1980 All England Open. You may as well that Pullela Gopichand won that crown in 2001.

But do know about Prakash Nath or Devinder Mohan? The heroes of one of the most tragic story of Indian Badminton. Let us tell you a story from 1947 which resulted in a heartbreak for Indian badminton fans. Watch:


Indian Sports Badminton All England Badminton Open Prakash Padukone Pullela Gopichand Lakshya Sen 
