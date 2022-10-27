Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

French Open 2022 Highlights | HS Prannoy vs Daren Liew, Sameer Verma vs Anthony Ginting

India's best singles players take on their Asian counterparts in an action-packed day 2 of the French Open 2022.

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 27 Oct 2022 6:05 PM GMT

India's Sameer Verma takes on sixth seeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on day 2 at the BWF 2022 French Open.

The 28-year-old is making a return after some time and will be one of the four men's singles players from India, along with Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy. In-form HS Prannoy will simultaneously battle with Malaysian Daren Liew to move into the round of 16. Watch as we comment live on the matches.


Badminton HS Prannoy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X