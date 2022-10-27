Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
French Open 2022 Highlights | HS Prannoy vs Daren Liew, Sameer Verma vs Anthony Ginting
India's best singles players take on their Asian counterparts in an action-packed day 2 of the French Open 2022.
India's Sameer Verma takes on sixth seeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on day 2 at the BWF 2022 French Open.
The 28-year-old is making a return after some time and will be one of the four men's singles players from India, along with Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy. In-form HS Prannoy will simultaneously battle with Malaysian Daren Liew to move into the round of 16. Watch as we comment live on the matches.
Next Story