French Open 2022 Highlights | HS Prannoy vs Daren Liew, Sameer Verma vs Anthony Ginting

India's Sameer Verma takes on sixth seeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on day 2 at the BWF 2022 French Open.

The 28-year-old is making a return after some time and will be one of the four men's singles players from India, along with Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy. In-form HS Prannoy will simultaneously battle with Malaysian Daren Liew to move into the round of 16. Watch as we comment live on the matches.





