Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Denmark Open 2022: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal highlights
Watch as India's top shuttlers fight it out on an action-packed Wednesday at the Denmark Open 2022.
World No. 8 Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indnesia, while man in form HS Prannoy avenged his world's finals defeat against china's Zhao Jung Peng, setting up an all-Indian clash in the pre-quarters at the Denmark Open 2022.
However, former World No.1 Saina Nehwal bowed out of the tournament losing to China's Zhang Yi Man. Watch the video.
Next Story