Denmark Open 2022: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal highlights

World No. 8 Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indnesia, while man in form HS Prannoy avenged his world's finals defeat against china's Zhao Jung Peng, setting up an all-Indian clash in the pre-quarters at the Denmark Open 2022.

However, former World No.1 Saina Nehwal bowed out of the tournament losing to China's Zhang Yi Man. Watch the video.





