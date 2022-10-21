Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Denmark Open 2022: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal highlights

Watch as India's top shuttlers fight it out on an action-packed Wednesday at the Denmark Open 2022.

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 21 Oct 2022 6:07 PM GMT

World No. 8 Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indnesia, while man in form HS Prannoy avenged his world's finals defeat against china's Zhao Jung Peng, setting up an all-Indian clash in the pre-quarters at the Denmark Open 2022.

However, former World No.1 Saina Nehwal bowed out of the tournament losing to China's Zhang Yi Man. Watch the video.


Badminton Lakshya Sen HS Prannoy Saina Nehwal 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X