Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Denmark Open 2022 Highlights | Satwik-Chirag vs Fikri-Bagas of Indonesia

Join in as India's best men's doubles pair fight it out for a place in the quarters!

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 27 Oct 2022 8:03 AM GMT

A juicy all-Asian encounter as India go up against Indonesia in the men's doubles at Denmark Open 2022.

As the eighth ranked pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty go up against the 14th ranked Muhammad Fikri-Bagas Maulana, followed by the mixed doubles and women's doubles matches of Ishaan Bhatnagar- Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand respectively.

Join in on the live reaction from Court 2 with Vithi Joat!


Badminton Chirag Shetty Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X