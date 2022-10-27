Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Denmark Open 2022 Highlights | Satwik-Chirag vs Fikri-Bagas of Indonesia
Join in as India's best men's doubles pair fight it out for a place in the quarters!
A juicy all-Asian encounter as India go up against Indonesia in the men's doubles at Denmark Open 2022.
As the eighth ranked pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty go up against the 14th ranked Muhammad Fikri-Bagas Maulana, followed by the mixed doubles and women's doubles matches of Ishaan Bhatnagar- Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand respectively.
Join in on the live reaction from Court 2 with Vithi Joat!
Next Story