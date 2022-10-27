Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Badminton French Open 2022 Draw Analysis with Vithi and Richa
Will any Indian shuttler be able to end the title drought at the French capital? We discuss.
After a disappointing campaign at the Denmark Open, we move ahead to Paris for the French Open 2022.
The tournament will feature a lot of star badminton players from India such as Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal and more. Vithi and Richa discuss the draw of each category and predict the chances of Indian badminton players at an event crucial for the World Tour Finals qualification.
