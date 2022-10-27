Badminton French Open 2022 Draw Analysis with Vithi and Richa

After a disappointing campaign at the Denmark Open, we move ahead to Paris for the French Open 2022.

The tournament will feature a lot of star badminton players from India such as Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal and more. Vithi and Richa discuss the draw of each category and predict the chances of Indian badminton players at an event crucial for the World Tour Finals qualification.





