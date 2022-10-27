Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton French Open 2022 Draw Analysis with Vithi and Richa

Will any Indian shuttler be able to end the title drought at the French capital? We discuss.

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 27 Oct 2022 5:59 PM GMT

After a disappointing campaign at the Denmark Open, we move ahead to Paris for the French Open 2022.

The tournament will feature a lot of star badminton players from India such as Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal and more. Vithi and Richa discuss the draw of each category and predict the chances of Indian badminton players at an event crucial for the World Tour Finals qualification.


Badminton Kidambi Srikanth Lakshya Sen HS Prannoy Saina Nehwal Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X