Badminton
Badminton Denmark Open 2022 Draw Analysis
Straight from the CWG success, the country's top shuttlers are ready for the Denmark Open 2022. We analyzed India's chances at the event!
The 2022 Denmark Open beginning on October 18 is one of the most prestigious Badminton events on tour.
This edition of the tournament will feature a bunch of star Indian shuttlers such as Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal and more. Vithi and Richa discuss the draw of each category and predict the chances of Indian players. Watch the stream to know.
