Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Denmark Open 2022 Draw Analysis

Straight from the CWG success, the country's top shuttlers are ready for the Denmark Open 2022. We analyzed India's chances at the event!

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 18 Oct 2022 2:12 PM GMT

The 2022 Denmark Open beginning on October 18 is one of the most prestigious Badminton events on tour.

This edition of the tournament will feature a bunch of star Indian shuttlers such as Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal and more. Vithi and Richa discuss the draw of each category and predict the chances of Indian players. Watch the stream to know.


Badminton Kidambi Srikanth Lakshya Sen Saina Nehwal HS Prannoy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X