A look at the Tokyo Olympics badminton draws

The Indian badminton contingent have to give their all to survive their fateful draws in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled to begin from July 23.

The draw was conducted at the National Badminton Centre in England on July 8th, 2021 and it led to the revelation of the tough and stern opponents for our champion shuttlers.

PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth and the duo of Satwik-Chirag have to put up stellar performances in order to make it to the knockout stages.



