Sufiya Khan — The first woman to scale Manali to Leh in just 6 days

Sufiya Khan became the first woman to scale Manali to Leh. She is an Ultra Runner with already two Guinness World Records in her cabinet. From emerging out of mundane life to successfully setting a yardstick from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Sufiya eclipsed the headlines.

For 10 years, Sufiya Khan had a comfortable job as a ground handler at the Delhi airport. She eventually quit her job in 2019 to pursue her passion for running.

Sufiya's second record came when she completed her run scaling the Golden Quadrilateral highway network. The reason for her passion lies in her question "How long can a human run?"