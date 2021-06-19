Top
Athletics

The story of the Flying Sikh — Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh had wished to see India winning an Olympic medal in athletics, alas he departed with an unfulfilled dream.

By

Sagnik

Published: 19 Jun 2021 9:58 AM GMT

He ran all his life, first as a child from his village to school, then to save his life when his parents were massacred, and then for the Indian Army.

But while representing the country, he didn't just run, he started flying.

This is the story of Milkha Singh....

Milkha Singh Athletics 
