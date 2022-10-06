Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
'I am still hungry' - Olympian Srabani Nanda on her targets, Jyothi and more
The 2016 Olympic sprinter secured a bronze but seemed a little uncomfortable with the conditions at the 2022 National Games.
Srabani Nanda, who represented India at the Rio Olympics 2016, is only amongst the few sprinters in the country to do so. The 31-year-old on Tuesday secured a bronze for Odisha after she finished 0.03 seconds behind Hima Das in the 200m event at the ongoing National Games.
The veteran athlete later talked about how the conditions weren't the most favorable. In a tete-a-tete with us, she opened up on what she's up to and her thoughts on the next crop of upcoming athletes. Watch the video!
