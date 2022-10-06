Log In
'I am still hungry' - Olympian Srabani Nanda on her targets, Jyothi and more

The 2016 Olympic sprinter secured a bronze but seemed a little uncomfortable with the conditions at the 2022 National Games.

By

Richa Singh

Published: 6 Oct 2022 1:18 PM GMT

Srabani Nanda, who represented India at the Rio Olympics 2016, is only amongst the few sprinters in the country to do so. The 31-year-old on Tuesday secured a bronze for Odisha after she finished 0.03 seconds behind Hima Das in the 200m event at the ongoing National Games.

The veteran athlete later talked about how the conditions weren't the most favorable. In a tete-a-tete with us, she opened up on what she's up to and her thoughts on the next crop of upcoming athletes. Watch the video!

