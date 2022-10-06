'I am still hungry' - Olympian Srabani Nanda on her targets, Jyothi and more

Srabani Nanda, who represented India at the Rio Olympics 2016, is only amongst the few sprinters in the country to do so. The 31-year-old on Tuesday secured a bronze for Odisha after she finished 0.03 seconds behind Hima Das in the 200m event at the ongoing National Games.

The veteran athlete later talked about how the conditions weren't the most favorable. In a tete-a-tete with us, she opened up on what she's up to and her thoughts on the next crop of upcoming athletes. Watch the video!