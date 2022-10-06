'I am happy to be back,' says long jumper Shaili Singh

The 18-year-old long jump prodigy Shaili Singh on Monday marked her return in style as she clinched silver at the ongoing 36th National Games.

After a break due to a toe injury, which forced her to miss the U-20 World Athletics Championships this year, she secured the medal with a jump of 6.28m, far behind her personal best, but still her seasons'.

The U-20 World Championships 2021 silver medalist is looked at as the next big thing in Indian Athletics ever since she came into the scene. We got in a chat with the upcoming star. Watch the video!