'I had decided to attempt 2.30m today,' says High Jumper Sarvesh Kushare

The Armyman won gold with a national record in the men's high jump at the National Games 2022.

Richa Singh

Published: 5 Oct 2022 6:15 AM GMT

The National Games 2022 is witnessing records being broken every day. Men's High Jump event held at the IIT Gandhinagar was another spectacle as Armyman Sarvesh Kushare clinched the gold competing against no one but himself.

The 27-year-old went all alone from 2.21m to 2.27m on Sunday, while the silver medalist settled for 2.19m, which was the joint best this season by an Indian alongside CWG bronze medalist Tejaswin Shankar. The champion talked about his experience, struggle and more. Watch the video.




