From a waiter, and MNREGA worker to a national record holder

Ram Baboo won gold in 35km men's race walk at the National Games 2022 with a national record to his name.

By

Richa Singh

Published: 8 Oct 2022 4:19 PM GMT

Not long ago, Ram Bamboo was digging holes and serving people to get food on his plate. Little did the 23-year-old know about how his sheer determination and hard work will carve out a story like no other.

Struggling with acute financial issues over the years, Ram Baboo took gold in the men's 35km racewalking event bettering the national record by almost 4 minutes with a timing of 2:36:34 at the National Games 2022. A champion in life, he shared his journey to how this moment feels, all with a smile on his face. Watch the video.

National Games Racewalking Athletics 
