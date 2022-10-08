'I always wanted to participate in able-bodied events' -Nishad Kumar

Some stories are just not about results, one such is Nishad Kumar. The Paralympian High Jumper who took silver with a then-Asian record on debut last year in Tokyo, made his National Games debut on Monday.

Even though the 23-year-old could not land on the podium, his spirit was something to look up to. He managed a jump of 2.14m finishing fifth, we got a chance to chat with him, watch the video.