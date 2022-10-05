'We athletes have a shelf-life,'- Hima Das on how being DSP will keep her going

Hima Das on Monday grabbed her first-ever medal at the National Games. The 'Dhing Express' after finishing 7th in the 100m bounced back to take the silver for Assam in the 200m.

An inspiration for girls to pick up the sport, Hima got in a fun chat with us to discuss everything from her experience as a DSP, her bond with her counterparts to how a little girl boosted her confidence. Watch the video.