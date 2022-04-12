Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Videos
Anuj Kumar Taliyan, The Indian Army's beast
Anuj Kumar Taliyan won the gold medal at the 11th World Bodybuilding Championships that was held in South Korea in November 2019
Indian bodybuilding has managed to carve out eyeballs-grabbing performances on the world stage over many decades now – the illustrious names of Monotosh Roy, Manohar Aich and Premchand Dogra easily spring to minds. Anuj Kumar Taliyan - an Indian Army Havildar from the Madras Engineer Group has scripted his name in this circuit. And this is his journey. Watch this video to know more.
Next Story