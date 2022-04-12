CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Videos

Anuj Kumar Taliyan, The Indian Army's beast

Anuj Kumar Taliyan won the gold medal at the 11th World Bodybuilding Championships that was held in South Korea in November 2019

X
By

Rahul

Published: 12 April 2022 11:36 AM GMT


Indian bodybuilding has managed to carve out eyeballs-grabbing performances on the world stage over many decades now – the illustrious names of Monotosh Roy, Manohar Aich and Premchand Dogra easily spring to minds. Anuj Kumar Taliyan - an Indian Army Havildar from the Madras Engineer Group has scripted his name in this circuit. And this is his journey. Watch this video to know more.


Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X