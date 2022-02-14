Log In
Cricket Betting Apps in India — How to Use?
The Bridge Desk

2022-02-14


How to Choose Сricket Betting Apps India?

In order to choose the best cricket betting apps, evaluate them in terms of the following factors:

  • The size of the odds plays a determining role, as the value of the odds directly determines your winnings;

  • The betting markets determine your possibilities to place more bets: on statistics, individual players' successes and certain events in the match, not only on one of the variants of the sporting event outcome;

  • Availability of welcome bonuses for new players, as well as regular promos for regular bettors;

  • The number of payment systems for deposits and withdrawals, the availability of convenient options for you;

  • Tournaments, leagues and cricket matches so that your choice is not limited to the IPL;

  • The level of customer support specialists, the ease of communication with them through the mobile app.

The Most Popular Cricket Betting Apps India



Before Indian cricket betting app download, here is a ranking of the best betting apps with their advantages and disadvantages.


App

Pros

Cons

Parimatch


  • Some of the best mobile betting features;

  • High level of security;

  • Betting in rupees, Hindi interface;

  • High speed of withdrawal of winnings

  • Takes up relatively a lot of space on the device;

  • Sometimes there may be delays in updating odds and betting markets

Melbet

  • A wide range of payment methods;

  • A large number of sports and cybersports disciplines;

  • Convenience for real-time betting and watching live cricket matches

  • Sometimes the app can freeze;

  • Not all sports disciplines are available in app

Betway


  • Lots of bonus programs and regular promotions;

  • Wide choice of payment methods, instant deposit without commission;

  • Fast operation;

  • Convenient and informative interface

  • Relatively small welcome bonus;

  • Minimum deposit of 500 rupees;

  • Low withdrawal speed

4rabet

  • Adaptive design and user-friendly interface;

  • High odds on cricket events;

  • Easy to place bets and withdraw winnings;

  • Easy to communicate with technical support through online chat

  • Bonus 130% on first deposit up to Rs 26,000

  • A small selection of payment methods

1win



  • Bonus of +500% up to Rs 75,000 on first deposit;

  • Fast withdrawal of winnings;

  • High odds for betting on cricket and other disciplines;

  • Regular promotions and bonus offers for players

  • High wagering requirements for the welcome bonus

1xBet

  • Hindi among the interface languages;

  • A large number of supported currencies, including rupees;

  • Some of the highest odds on cricket events

  • The app takes up a lot of space;

  • Not the fastest player support service

Mostbet

  • Fastest withdrawal of winnings;

  • Support around the clock;

  • Hindi and Rupee options

  • No betting constructor;

  • Not available in some sports disciplines

Indian players have a wide range of apps for cricket betting that are legal, safe and reliable. Choose the right one for you and get access to mobile betting with high odds!


