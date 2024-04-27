Muralidharan, Mansi clinch South Asian Triathlon Championships

Indian athletes Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol and Mansi Mohite, who bagged a bronze medal in the last edition, displayed tremendous grit and determination to win the South Asian Triathlon Championships in Pokhara, Nepal on Saturday.

In a show of endurance, Muralidharan and Mansi clinched the men's and women's titles respectively. In the last edition of the Championships, Muralidharan won a silver medal.

Services' Muralidharan registered 01:02:03 and Mansi 01:07.53 to win the contest of 750m swim, 20km cycling and a 5km run.

Meanwhile, Koushik Vinayak Malandkar (01:03:26) won the silver medal in the regional championships, while Sai Lohitaksh Kd (01:07:20) and Krishiv Patel (01:07:23) bagged the gold and silver in the South Asian men's junior category.

In the women's junior category, Durvisha Pawar (01:11:55) and Prerana Sravan Kumar (01:14:57) were the gold and silver medallists.

India sent a 33-member contingent for the Championships.

Mansi was also the best-performing Asian in the women's category.

Muralidharan was also part of India's 2022 Commonwealth Games contingent.

As part of the triathlon mixed team relay final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, he finished 10th.

The Indian quartet of Adarsh Muralidharan, Nair Sinimol, Pragnya Mohan, Vishwanath Yadav and Sanjana Sunil Joshi clocked a total time of 1:31:43 in the three-event competition.