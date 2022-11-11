IRONMAN returns to India in an even bigger fashion after successful debut

The IRONMAN triathlon is set to return to India after a successful 2019 edition. Like last time, the state of Goa will play host to the many excited triathletes who will be raring to take part and finish that massive distance of 113 km.



The IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series is the world's premier full-distance and half-distance triathlon series consisting of over 150 qualifying races in 50+ countries, regions and territories across the world.

In the last edition, which was also held in India, more than 90% of the 1050 participants were Indians. Moreover, the event saw enthusiastic athletes come in from 20 different countries to swim, cycle, and run in the vicinity of Miramar beach, Goa.

The event provided a great boost to Goa's contribution to the "Fit India" movement and created a platform to promote "sports tourism". Additionally, it also brought Goa, and India, onto the global endurance sports map.

On 13th November, 2022, the triathlon is back which will commence at 7am and go on till 4pm. There will be more than 1460 participants this time, from 33 countries, which includes registrations from more than 120 women. Yoska, the event's organiser, has had a hand in making sure more women are in sports.

With their involvement since September this year, Yoska's objective has been to encourage more women in the country to engage in sports and be fit. One way in which they have done so is by providing free complimentary registrations and training for the mega event.

Another way Yoska has attempted to incorporate the zeal amongst Indians to take part in such sporting events is by taking the initiative to train and prepare 75 people from Servicemen to be ready for the IRONMAN race. This endeavour is in light of the country's 75 years of independence.

Some of the departments from which the aforementioned servicemen have been selected include the Indian Army, India Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Goa Police Department, IAS and IFS officers, members of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Members of the Parliament, and others.

The triathlon, which includes 1.9km of swimming, 90km of cycling, and 21.1km of running, will be spread across the sea and the road with Miramar beach. The triathletes will first have to swim in the open sea, then cycle, and finally run along the streets of Panjim.

Another landmark aspect of this year's IRONMAN is that a race exclusively for children aged 6-16 years will be unveiled in India for the first time. IRONKIDS is already known to more than 50 countries across the globe but will debut in the subcontinent in Goa. It will have multiple race categories which will see around 300 participants from 15 countries taking part.

"We strongly believe that IRONMAN events in India are going to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of triathlon in India. We are excited to be training more than 235 participants for the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa race. See you at the start line!" said Deepak Raj, the Race Director.