Indians sweep podiums at 2023 South Asian Triathlon C'ship

Indian athletes, on Saturday, swept the podium in both the men's and women's 2023 South Asian Triathlon Championships held in Pokhara, Nepal.

While Pragnya Mohan emerged the champion in women's section clocking 1:12:00, the 21-year-old Rahul Dhanji Shinde was named the men's South Asian Champion with a timing of 1:01:15.

The competition in Nepal was a combined Asian and South Asian event. While Rahul finished 11th overall in the men's Asian section, Pragnya finished an impressive ninth in Asian women's category.

With her gold medal on Sunday, the Gujarat-based Pragnya Mohan completed a hat-trick of South Asian Triathlon titles. The 28-year-old had won the title for the first time in 2019 before the tournament was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic in the following two years. She had then made a strong come back last year to win her second South Asian title.

In the 2023 women's South Asian section, Sanjana Sunil (1:12:21) and Mansi (1:13:46) took the silver and bronze respectively to help India to a podium sweep.

On the other hand, Khundrakpam Nganba (1:02:46) took the silver medal even as last year's champion Adarsh (1:04:16) settled for a bronze.



