Goa Tourism partners with Ironman organizers to boost sports tourism

The Goa tourism department has forged a strategic alliance with the organizers of IRONMAN 70.3 India, Yoska in a bid to enhance sports tourism in the region.

The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed by Goa Tourism director Suneel Anchipaka and IRONMAN 70.3 India deputy race director Neil D’silva during the recent Goa International Travel Mart at Dona Paula.

Anchipaka emphasized the aim of positioning Goa as a premier sports tourism destination, capitalizing on its natural beauty and vibrant atmosphere to attract discerning travelers from around the world. He highlighted the expertise and resources brought in by Yoska, enabling the development and promotion of sporting events that showcase the best of Goa.

Since its inception in 2019, IRONMAN 70.3 India in Goa has seen significant participation, drawing triathletes from India and 50 other countries to the coastal state over the past three editions. The upcoming 2024 race, scheduled for October 27, is expected to continue this trend.

Deepak Raj, CEO of Yoska and franchise owner and race director of IRONMAN 70.3 India, expressed gratitude for the support from Goa Tourism, stating that the event has found its home in Goa and has become an integral part of India's and the world's triathlon community.

