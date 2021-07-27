Bermudan Triathlete Flora Duffy wins Olympic gold making it the smallest country to achieve the feat

Flora Duffy scripts history for Bermuda as she becomes the Olympic Champion in the Triathlon event making it the smallest nation ever to win an Olympics gold medal. This small land with the least population had all her eyes on Duffy since morning and Twitter is flooded with praise of her as they quote "Proud isn't even the word, it's much more than that."

The triathlon required great strength and mental toughness to complete the three-part race. The 33-year old completed the 56-woman field with a time of 1:55:36 leaving behind Greate Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown and USA's Katie Zafers who finished second and third respectively.

The four-time Olympian was in the front of the pack where she stood 6th after the swim round and amongst the top three after bike where she gained most of her ground. On the ground, she ripped everyone apart to claim historic success for her nation.



(Source: Olympics Channel)

Another interesting fact is that she entered the race without a coach and managed to stun everyone with her impressive run. The gold medallist of World Triathlon from 2016 and 2017, makes Bermuda proud at Tokyo Olympics since it's their second medal overall in 27 Olympics appearances and the first gold medal ever.



Bermuda now also holds the title of being the least populous nation with a population of 62,090 to ever taste the Olympics gold victory at the multi-national quadrennial sporting event. It will go down in history as one of the greatest wins of all time as HISTORY IS MADE and Flora Duffy will enjoy this feat for her life now.