Aerospace engineer Nihal Baig wins IRONMAN 70.3 Goa 2022 title

The IRONMAN 70.3 Goa 2022 was flagged off by Tejaswi Surya (Bengaluru MP), VS Ganeshan (Director of Marketing, Herbalife Nutrition India), along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Completed Ironman 70.3 Relay Challenge, Goa as I cycled for 90 kms along with teammates Shreyas Hosur who swam & Aniketh Jain who ran, as we represented 'Team New India'



Fantastic to see so many youngsters participating.#FitIndia under PM @narendramodi is a growing movement. pic.twitter.com/F77db2r87H — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 13, 2022

In an exciting finish, IIT Bombay Alumni, Nihal Baig pipped defending champion Bisworjit Saikhom of Indian Army to win the second edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa which was flagged off at the Miramar Beach, Panaji by Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday.



Over 1450 participants added to the fervor of the race which is a qualifying event for the IRONMAN World Championships and participants are required to complete a grueling 1.9km open sea swim, 90 kms cycling and 21 kms running.

One of the stand-out features of this edition was the age diversity. From 64 year-old veterans, to 17-year-old youngsters, people of different ages showed up and took part in this excruciating yet rewarding race.

Baig, who works as an aerospace engineer with MSCI Mumbai, overtook Saikhom in the last 7km of the 21km run after trailing behind in the open water swim (1.9km) and the 90km cycling. Ecstatic after finishing overall first with an impressive time of 4hours 29minutes and 45seconds, Baig said, "Last time I finished second in the first edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, so it feels good to finish ahead of Saikhom this time. My swim is a little weak but my running is fast and in the previous edition I could cover-upto 7minutes in running so I knew I could overtake him in the run."

