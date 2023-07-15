Punjab FC extends the services of Luka Majcen, Juan Mera and Kiran Kumar Limbu

Punjab FC has extended the services of three foreign players from the historic I-League winning team – Slovenian forward Luka Majcen, Spanish midfielder Juan Mera and Nepalese custodian Kiran Kumar Limbu – for the upcoming 2023-24 season, the club announced on Saturday.

All three players were essential in the title-winning season of the Club which led them being the very first Club to move up the ladder of Indian football from the I-League. Luka Majcen was in terrific goal-scoring form as he finished the I-League season as the top scorer by scoring 16 goals and was also adjudged as the Hero of the League.

Left-footed magician, Juan Mera, was the most influential player from midfield for the team as he was adjudged the best midfielder of the league. He also contributed upfront as he finished the season with 10 goals. This was also Juan’s best season in India.

Nepalese custodian Kiran Kumar Limbu was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper of the league for his stellar performances in between the sticks. He finished the season with 11 clean sheets and conceded just 16 goals from 21 matches.

Speaking about the extension of the players, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said “We are elated to extend the services of Luka, Juan and Kiran after their spectacular performance in Punjab FC’s historic I-League title-winning season. They were a vital part of the team last year and we hope that they will be able to continue their form in the same way as we plan to achieve newer targets with the Club.”