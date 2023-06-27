Odisha FC sign Lenny Rodrigues on one year deal

Odisha FC, on Tuesday, announced the signing of former FC Goa midfielder Lenny Rodrigues uniting him with Sergio Lobera.

The midfielder signed a one-year deal with an option to extend for a further year. This transfer comes months after Lenny Rodrigues returned to FC Goa from ATK Mohun Bagan last season.

Starting his career at boyhood club Churchill Brothers, Lenny has played for the likes of Dempo, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and ATK Mohun Bagan. He won two Super Cups for consecutive seasons with Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.

Lenny made debut for India in 2012 and went on to play 23 times for the national team. The 36-year-old will be a good addition in terms of experience for the club.

"Lenny is a player with experience in all the three competitions where we are playing this season. I have worked with him, and given his experience, he will be helpful to the younger players. He will bring balance to the team," Sergio Lobera said after the signing of Lenny.

This is the third experienced signing for Odisha, as they have already snapped veteran midfielder Ahmed Jaouh and Senegalese defender Martouda Fall from Mumbai City FC.

Sergio Lobera insisted on working with players who understand his philosophy and the signings make it clear that he is assembling a team of players he trusts.