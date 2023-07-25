Odisha FC completes the signing of Jerry Lalrinzuala

Jerry Lalrinzuala has joined Odisha FC on a contract running till May 2024, with the option for a further year, the club announced on Tuesday.

Jerry is a product of the AIFF Elite Academy. He traveled to France for a training stint with FC Metz in his early days as a footballer. Hailing from Mizoram, Jerry's footballing journey is nothing short of inspiring.

In 2016, he shot to prominence when he became the youngest Indian to debut (Chennaiyin FC) and score in the history of the Hero Indian Super League. Since then, his career trajectory has been on a constant upward curve.

Jerry's journey with Chennaiyin FC reached its pinnacle during the 2020-2021 Hero ISL season. His consistent performances and resolute defending played a pivotal role in CFC clinching the Hero ISL title that year. Moreover, his proficiency in overlapping runs and pin-point crosses has made him a threat even in the attacking third of the field.

His ability to read the game, timely interceptions, and exceptional positioning have made him one of the standout defenders in the league. The young footballer's consistency and maturity on the field are traits that have impressed the fans, and pundits alike.

Sergio on Jerry's arrival, "Jerry is a very experienced player in a very important position in our system. I am happy with his signing and welcome him to the club. I am sure that we will continue to grow and achieve success together."

Jerry on joining Odisha FC, "Odisha FC is a club with great ambition, and I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of it. Having known many of the players for years, I am eagerly looking forward to joining them soon and embarking on this exciting new challenge."