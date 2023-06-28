Odisha FC signs Amey Ranawade on season-long loan

Hero Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC, on Tuesday, announced that they have signed Amey Ranawade on a season-long loan from Mumbai City FC.

The young defender has made a name for himself in the Indian football circuit, impressing fans and critics alike with his adaptability and consistent defensive performances.

Starting his career with DSK Shivajians, Amey moved to Mohun Bagan, winning Calcutta Football League in the 2018-19 season.

Following his stint with Mohun Bagan, Ranawade went on to represent FC Goa and Bengaluru United, gaining valuable experience and further honing his skills.

However, it was his spell with Mumbai City FC that genuinely catapulted him into the national football spotlight. Under the guidance of coach Sergio Lobera, Ranawade enjoyed a highly successful campaign with Mumbai City FC during the Hero ISL 2020-21 season.

ℹ️ The club can confirm the signing of Amey Ranawade on a season-long loan from Mumbai City FC ✍️🏼🟣⚫️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #KalingaWarriors #AmeyAsigala — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 27, 2023

The defender played a vital role in Mumbai City FC's triumph, as they were crowned Hero ISL Champions and picked up the League Winners' Shield as well.



Ranawade featured in 20 games, showcasing his defensive prowess to help his team achieve the coveted double. Amey also featured in the Islanders' squad representing India in the AFC Champions League. Now, in the next chapter of his career, Ranawade is all set to make his mark at Odisha FC.

The move to Odisha FC on a season-long loan presents an exciting opportunity for the defender to continue his growth and contribute to the club's ambitions.



With his experience, technical ability, and winning mentality, Ranawade is expected to bolster Odisha FC's defensive line.