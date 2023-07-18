NorthEast United FC completes the signing of Buanthanglun Samte

NorthEast United FC announced the signing of Buanthanglun 'Bun' Samte on a three-year contract, the club announced on Monday. The talented left-back, who has showcased his skills in the Hero I-League over the past two seasons, is now set to embrace the challenges of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) for the first time.

Bun's football journey began in his home state at the BMSC Academy in Manipur. He then made significant progress with the reserve teams of Pune FC, FC Pune City, and ATK, before making a breakthrough and establishing himself as a regular starter at TRAU FC in 2021.Standing at 5'5" tall, Bun is known for his exceptional ability to deliver precise crosses.

"I feel privileged, honoured, and genuinely excited to embark on this new chapter with NorthEast United FC. Being from the Northeast, I already feel a sense of belonging. My family, along with the entire neighbourhood, has been supporting them in the Hero ISL right from its inception. I am committed to help the club to scale new heights, gain invaluable experience, and continue developing as a player, " Bun said while expressing his enthusiasm & motivation about joining the Highlanders.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali expressed his excitement about Bun Samte's arrival, emphasizing on his technical abilities, saying, "Samte is a young player with exceptional technique. With his talent and dedication, we have full confidence that he will play a big role in our campaign. We are eager to work with him, help him realize his full potential, and are also certain that he can contribute to the club's success."

The sentiments of the head coach were echoed by Club CEO Mandhar Tamhane, who highlighted Bun's talent, dedication, and deep roots in the Northeast region, stating, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Buanthanglun Samte to the NorthEast United FC family. His remarkable skills, unwavering commitment, and Northeastern heritage make him an invaluable addition to our squad. We firmly believe that Bun will quickly become a fan favourite among our passionate supporters."