Naocha Singh joins Kerala Blasters on season-long loan deal

Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday announced the signing of Naocha Singh. A versatile defender hailing from Manipur, Naocha has joined the Blasters on a season-long loan deal from Mumbai City FC. The 23-year-old player brings with him a wealth of talent and experience that is set to bolster the team's defensive line.

At just 23 years old, Naocha Singh has already made significant strides in his professional career. His journey from Manipur to the Indian Super League is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and talent. As he joins Kerala Blasters on a season-long loan, Naocha has an excellent opportunity to continue his development and contribute to the team's ambitions.

Huidrom Naocha Singh, who hails from Manipur, started his career with the NEROCA FC youth set-up. He made his senior debut with TRAU FC before returning to NEROCA in 2018. His early years saw him develop his skills and gain recognition, leading to his signing with Gokulam Kerala FC. However, it was during his time at Gokulam that Naocha began to showcase his versatility by transitioning to the left-back position.

🔵➡🟡 | 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 ✅



We're delighted to announce that Naocha Singh will join us on loan from Mumbai City FC until the end of the 2023–24 season.#SwagathamNaocha #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/Vx6PDKGfAA — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) July 13, 2023

In 2021, Mumbai City FC secured Naocha Singh's services from Gokulam Kerala FC. The move to a high-profile club like Mumbai City FC presented an excellent opportunity for Naocha to further hone his skills and test himself against some of the best players in the country.



Naocha Singh embarked on short-term loan spells to gain more playing time and experience. He spent a brief period on loan at East Bengal, where he gained exposure to a different style of play. Subsequently, Naocha joined RoundGlass Punjab FC on loan in 2022. This one-year loan deal proved to be a turning point in his career as he delivered impressive performances and established himself as a vital asset for the team helping the team in clinching the title and earn a promotion to the Indian Super League.

Following his successful stint with RoundGlass Punjab, Naocha Singh is now set to embark on a new chapter with Kerala Blasters. The Blasters, known for their passionate fanbase, provide an ideal platform for Naocha to continue his upward trajectory. As the team aims for success in the upcoming season, Naocha's versatility and defensive prowess are sure to bolster their efforts on the field.

Commenting on the signing of Huidrom Naocha Singh, Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters, said, “Naocha is someone who we see adding a different set of qualities to our defense. Still only 23, he comes with title-winning experience. We believe he is yet to reach his limits and the coaching staff is excited to work closely with Naocha to unlock his full potential. I expect him to gel very well into our plans for this season and wish him all the best for the same.”

Huidrom Naocha Singh said, “I am so happy to join Kerala Blasters. They have always backed young players and with Coach Ivan, I hope to find new levels of performance that can contribute to the success of the team. The style of play at Kerala Blasters is something that appeals to me, and I hope to fit into that style and contribute my all to the success of the club. I cannot wait to start the upcoming season.”

The addition of Naocha Singh to Kerala Blasters' defensive lineup brings depth and flexibility to the squad. His ability to seamlessly switch between different positions adds a tactical advantage for the team's coach, enabling him to adapt to different opponents and game situations. Whether it's slotting in as a center-back, left-back, or right-back, Naocha's presence will undoubtedly provide stability and reliability to the backline.