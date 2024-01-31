Mumbai City complete signing of Spanish attacker Iker Guarrotxena

Mumbai City FC announced the signing of Spanish attacker Iker Guarrotxena till the end of the 2023-24 ISL season on Wednesday.

Hailing from the famous footballing city of Bilbao, Guarrotxena joined Athletic Bilbao at the age of 9 and played close to 100 games for Bilbao Athletic – the club’s ‘B’ side. Guarrotxena comes from a footballing family and is the nephew of Endika Guarrotxena, an Athletic Bilbao icon.

Following his time at Bilbao Athletic, Guarrotxena turned out for the likes of CD Mirandés, in the Spanish second tier, and UD Logrones in the Spanish third tier where he was the fourth-highest goal-scorer in the league with 14 goals which helped Logrones secure a place in the promotion play-offs.



The well-traveled Spaniard has enjoyed a career that has seen him play close to 350 games at the highest levels in club football, including representing clubs in Poland (Pogoń Szczecin), Greece (Volos) and Australia (Western United) before moving to India in 2022 to join FC Goa.

The Spaniard scored 11 goals in 20 appearances in the 2022-23 Indian Super League before he moved back home to join Real Murcia, making 10 appearances in the Primera Federación, Spain’s third-tier football league.



Guarrotxena joins Mumbai City on deadline day and will wear the number 34 shirt for the Islanders.



Talking about his move, Iker said, "I am delighted to be back india and in the Indian Super League. Mumbai City FC has always been one of the best teams in the competition and it is an honour to join a club that sets very high standards on and off the pitch. Mumbai City has a history of success, and I hope to be able to contribute tot in my own way in my time here. I can’t wait to get to Mumbai and link up with my new teammates and our fans."