Madih Talal set to join East Bengal FC on a two-year deal

French midfielder Madih Talal is all set to join ISL outfit East Bengal FC on a two-year pre-contract deal from Punjab FC next season.

The 27-year-old has rejected any advances from other clubs and didn't accept the extension offer of Punjab FC, one of the sources close to the developed confirmed to The Bridge.

The source also confirmed that Punjab FC gave a lucrative offer to the midfielder but the offer from East Bengal FC was alluring and Talal also rejected offers from other interested clubs such as Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC.T

Talal has been in supreme form for Punjab FC this season with four goals and eight assists. He has been one of the major reasons along with Jordan Wilmar Gil and Luca Majcen for the improved performances of Punjab FC in the second half of the season.

As per the developments, Talal has completed his medical with the club, and East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat is said to be the main man behind convincing Talal to move to East Bengal.

Playing in his debut season of ISL, Talal has been very bright for the newly promoted Punjab FC and his creativity has been the major force behind the sudden playoff charge of Punjab.

Punjab is sitting in sixth place in the ISL table with 21 points from 19 games and has three more games left. They will have to win two from their last three games to get anywhere close to playoff qualification with Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and NorthEast United FC chasing them.