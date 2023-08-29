Kerala Blasters confirm signing of full-back Aibanbha Dohling

ISL outfit Kerala Blasters confirmed the signing of full-back Aibanbha Dohling from FC Goa for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday

The club has signed the deal for three years with the full-back which will keep him at the club till 2026. The transfer remains subject to completion of medicals.

Aiban, who started his career with the youth team of Shillong Lajong in 2010, would eventually return to Lajong for his professional debut in 2016 in the Hero I-League.



Between 2010 and 2016, he represented the Tata FA Club in the youth I-League and represented Jharkhand in the Santhosh Trophy.



In 2019, the young defender made the switch to the ISL signing on with FC Goa. A versatile and aggressive defender, who has primarily plied his tried on the left side of defense, Aiban has been a core member of the FC Goa team since joining the team and won both the Hero ISL Shield and Durand Cup with them.



With over 80 games and experience in tournaments like Hero I-League, Hero ISL, Hero Super Cup, AFC Champions League, and Durand Cup, Aibanbha Dohling comes into the Kerala Blasters squad with a wealth of experience and exposure, and title-winning mentality.

Commenting on the signing, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said, “Aiban is a proven performer over the years in the Hero Indian Super League. His presence and experience in our squad will solidify our defense further. I expect him to continue delivering consistent performances in the upcoming season and gel well with the rest of our defensive unit.”



On joining the new club, Aiban said," It was a long window and I want to thank the Club for their persistence over the window and making this dream of mine happen. I am so happy and proud to join KBFC and I am ready for this new challenge. I look forward to giving it my all for the Club and bringing cheers to the very passionate KBFC fanbase.”

Aibanbha will be joining up with the squad in Kochi soon as the Blasters get set to travel to Dubai for the last leg of the preseason.