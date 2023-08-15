Kerala Blasers FC sign Montenegro defender Miloš Drinčić

Kerala Blasters FC have signed 24-year-old Montenegro centre-back Miloš Drinčić on a one-year deal for the upcoming Hero ISL 2023/24 season the club announced on Tuesday.



Only 24, Drinčić has already amassed close to 230 appearances across the top tiers of Montenegro and Belarus.

Drincic, who most recently turned out for Shakhter Soligorsk in Belarus, started his professional career in Montenegro with FK Iskra Danilovgrad in 2016.

A string of consistent and dominant performances in the top-division earned him a move to Sutjeska Niksic in 2021.

Milos experienced his first silverware that same year as he would go onto becoming a mainstay in the Sutjeska Niksic team that won the championship in 2022.

The young and towering Montenegrin, who has consistently competed in tournaments like UEFA Champions League & Europa Qualifiers, was part of Montenegro’s U17, U19, and U23 teams.

On the inclusion of Miloš Drinčić into the Blasters squad Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said:

"Milos Drincic is exactly the profile we were looking for - fighter mentality, peak age, playing in top European league, and great ambition to represent Kerala Blasters. There were no doubts we wanted him. Though it took some time, I’m glad we have Milos with us. I wish him to become an important part of Kerala Blasters going forward."

Miloš Drinčić said:

"I see this as a wonderful opportunity to explore a new challenge in a different league with a great Club. There was a good feeling from the first moment I started speaking with Karolis. I am really looking forward to this new chapter of my career, and I hope to make it a memorable one. I assure you I will be giving it my all both on and off the pitch."

Miloš Drinčić, who is set don the number 15 jersey this season, is set to join the Blasters camp in Kolkata.