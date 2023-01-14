Gokulam Kerala FC is all set to rope in Jobby Justin

Jobby Justin is all set to join Gokulam Kerala FC. A source close to the development confirmed that he has penned a deal with the club. However, the deal is subject to the fitness condition of Jobby Justin.

Jobby Justin has been one of the most promising Indian forwards in recent times. Starting his career for Kerala SEB, he went on to play for East Bengal FC, ATK, and Chennaiyin FC. He came into prominence while playing for East Bengal FC in his first stint with the club a few seasons ago.

He scored 9 goals in 17 matches and was one of the top scorers of I League 2018-19. But after that, he missed many matches due to injury problems and fitness issues. This season he has already made 5 appearances in the ISL for the Chennaiyin FC team.

Due to his excellent performance in the red and gold jersey, he was called up to the Indian team in 2019. He has made 3 appearances for the national team in the Intercontinental Cup. Apart from playing as a centre forward, Jobby is well adept at playing as a winger, midfielder, and shadow striker.

Gokulam Kerala FC is currently having a very average season. They are currently in the 4th position with 18 points from 10 matches. They have recently appointed Fran Bonet as their new head coach. They will face TRAU FC on 15th January in their next match. The addition of Jobby Justin will surely be a huge boost to the entire Malabarian squad.