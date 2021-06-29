ISL: Jamshedpur FC sign ex-KBFC star Jordan Murray on a two-year deal

As reported by the Telegraph, Jamshedpur FC has signed Australian Jordan Murray on a two-year deal. The forward was a part of the Kerala Blasters squad last season but was released from the team after a disappointing season. He was a shining light for the team, as he scored 7 goals and had 1 assist to his name in 19 appearances.

The departure of Murray was not taken in a happy way by the Kerala Blasters fans, and many of them also expected him to continue to play for the yellow army under the new coach. Jamshedpur FC has started strengthening their squad and will be aiming to reach the Indian Super League playoffs for the first time in their history. The 25-year-old Murray will replace Nick Fitgerald, to complete the league's criteria for an AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Asian player among foreigners.

Murray has previously played for the A-League side Central Coast Mariners. He ended up making 43 appearances for them in the top flight across two seasons, scoring seven goals and notching up four assists. Moving to Kerala Blasters was his first stint outside Australia, and he did not disappoint in the Indian Super League.

The signing of Jordan Murray for Jamshedpur FC also puts the future of star striker Nerijus Valaskis in doubt. Even though Valaskis has a two-year deal with the club, there are reports which indicate that he might leave Jamshedpur FC if the right transfer fee comes for him. JFC have retained captain Peter Hartly for the upcoming season, but there are more foreign players that will be signed by the club for the upcoming ISL season in Goa.

After the signing of Jordan Murray, Owen Coyle will be looking to add more domestic and foreign players to his squad in order to fight competitively, and take Jamshedpur FC to the ISL playoffs for the first time in their history.