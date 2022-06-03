ISL Transfer Roundups: Monotosh Chakladar, Sajal Bag to Chennaiyin FC, Roy Krishna to East Bengal?

Transfer headlines on Friday were taken by storm as the Kolkata giants ATKMB announced the departure of star forward Roy Krishna after two dominating seasons in the Mariners outfit. Although the destination of the Fijian is not finalized, speculations of East Bengal preparing offers for the prolific goal scorer has left the Mariners camp troubled.



The star striker has played 45 games for the Green and Maroon before plying his trade elsewhere. During the stint, the Fijian had netted 24 goals along with bagging 13 assists. Although with Liston Colaco in a consistent top form, the attacking prowess of the Kolkata giants is set to face a major setback lest the team fails to find someone as talismanic as Roy.

Earlier FC Goa announced the departure of six important players- Ivan Gonzalez, Alberto Noguera, Christy Davies, Airam Cambrera, Dylan Fox and Alexander Romario Jesuraj.

While Alberto Noguera is set to join the Islanders along with Greg Stewart and David Williams, Chennaiyin FC announced the arrival of Romario Jesuraj right after announcing Vincy Barreto. Chennaiyin FC will also be joined by the Bengal Santosh Trophy fame, Monotosh Chakladar and Sajal Bag. FC Goa is set to be joined by Alvaro Vasquez as the transfer window commences.

No news of Kerala Blasters has yet been cemented however, speculation stated that defender Enes Sipovic might not extend his stay at the club. However, after Barreto, the Yellow Army announced the departure of goalkeeper Albino Gomes and Winger Seityasen Singh along with Bhutanese 'Ronaldo' Chencho Gyltshen.

Bengaluru FC has not yet announced any arrival, whether domestic or foreign but defender Sarthak Golui is said to have completed his move to East Bengal who are yet to decide on an investor for their venture. The Red and Gold are still without a manager, along with the likes of Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC. However, the latter seemed to have made some progress for 2-time I-League winning coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese who recently parted ways with Gokulam Kerala FC, although the deal fell through with the Red Miners almost being ready to announce a name in a matter of time.