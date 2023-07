Chennaiyin FC sign promising goalkeeper Prateek and defender Sachu Siby

Chennaiyin FC have roped in talented goalkeeper Prateek Kumar Singh and defender Sachu Siby to bolster the team’s defence ahead of the upcoming season, the club announced on Thursday.

This will be the first outing in the ISL for both youngsters who have shown great promise and potential in the domestic circuit.

Chandigarh-born Prateek is a product of Raman Vijayan Soccer School and has represented ATK at youth level. The 23-year-old began his professional career with Chennai City FC in 2019 and has played 15 matches so far.

Prateek Kumar Singh(Image via CFC media)

“I am extremely excited to embark on this new journey with Chennaiyin FC. I’m looking forward to having a great season with my new teammates and the fans,” Prateek commented.



On the other hand, Siby, who hails from Kerala, was impressive in the 2022-23 Kerala Premier League where he played a vital role in Kerala United’s title-winning campaign.

“Happy to be a part of Chennaiyin FC! This is a dream come true and I will wear the blue with pride and joy. Grateful for this incredible opportunity to chase my passion alongside an amazing team,” Siby expressed his excitement.

Siby became the third defender to join the Marina Machans this season after Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri as the club look to strengthen their squad.